A Code Yellow Warning for Fog in Place for 15 Regions in Bulgaria

December 11, 2019, Wednesday
A Code Yellow warning for dense fog has been issued for 15 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said in its website.
The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-district, Sofia-city, Pernik, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra.

The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous. People are advised to be cautious of large areas of fog, which could be thick in places. Outdoor activities could be impeded. Airport closures or flight delays, difficult driving conditions and longer travel times can be expected.

