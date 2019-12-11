UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Brexit will be "very difficult" to implement if his ruling Conservative party fails to win a majority in the country's new parliament, which will be formed after the December 12 election, writes the British Liberal The Guardian.

Asked if there was a "plan B" to implement Brexit, if he failed to secure a majority after the vote, he said there was no alternative to a working Tory-led parliament.

Boris Johnson also stated that opposition leader Corbyn supported terrorist groups such as Hamas and the IRA.

“If you doubt me, look at what his health spokesman said today, Jon Ashworth. He revealed that he thought his own leader is a security risk. And there is another fact Mr Ashworth mentioned which I think is even more terrifying when you look at the year ahead and the prospects for our country.", Johnson said.

Britain is expected to be governed by a small conservative majority after tomorrow's elections, the French newspaper Figaro writes. According to the YouGov Institute, Boris Johnson's conservatives will win the election, but the difference with the Labor opposition is getting smaller. A new poll show 43 percent support for conservatives versus 34 percent for Labor.

However, that will be enough to put Brexit into action - the slogan on which conservative leader Boris Johnson has based his entire campaign, Figaro reports.

"Why the Tories are now the party of the working class?", The Sun newspaper asks. They are expected to support Boris Johnson in tomorrow's election, according to the publication, noting that longtime supporters of the Labor Party are turning their back on Jeremy Corbyn.

According to polling from YouGov in recent weeks, more than 10 per cent of the working class voters who cast a ballot for Labour in the 2017 election, don't intend to hand them their vote again on Thursday, The Sun reports. The radical policy he supported led to a decline in support for the party among workers. At the same time, the Conservatives' campaign is attracting these voters, focus on the NHS, tax cuts for low-paid workers and Brexit.

For generations, workers living in hard-working industrial cities have almost always voted for the Labor Party, the Washington Post notes. It was Boris Johnson who targeted them in the last days of the campaign, trying to defeat the bastion of his political opponents.