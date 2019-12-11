Tens of Thousands Have Protested in the Czech Republic against Prime Minister Andrej Babis
Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets of the Czech capital last night to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, BNR reported. According to the "Million Moments for Democracy " protest group, between 60,000 and 80,000 people gathered in the city centre, while police estimated the number of protesters at 50,000.
Last week, the Czech prosecutor general decided that an investigation into Babis on suspected fraud and misuse of European funds was unlawfully terminated. The affair, called the Stork's Nest, is for nearly EUR 2 million from European subsidies related to the spa resort of the same name.
Protesters urge Babish to completely distance himself from his business interests or resign by the end of the year. In the middle of November, the previous demonstration gathered a quarter million people. The next protest is scheduled in a week.
- » #NotreDame - The Most Commented Topic on Twitter this Year
- » The Ice Melting in Greenland Has Raised Sea Levels by 11 Millimeters
- » YouTube Rewind 2019 - The Most Liked Videos of the Year
- » For the First Time since 2017: Bird Flu in the UK
- » Shooting in New Jersey: 6 People Were Killed
- » A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People