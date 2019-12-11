Tens of Thousands Have Protested in the Czech Republic against Prime Minister Andrej Babis

Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets of the Czech capital last night to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, BNR reported. According to the "Million Moments for Democracy " protest group, between 60,000 and 80,000 people gathered in the city centre, while police estimated the number of protesters at 50,000.

Last week, the Czech prosecutor general decided that an investigation into Babis on suspected fraud and misuse of European funds was unlawfully terminated. The affair, called the Stork's Nest, is for nearly EUR 2 million from European subsidies related to the spa resort of the same name.

Protesters urge Babish to completely distance himself from his business interests or resign by the end of the year. In the middle of November, the previous demonstration gathered a quarter million people. The next protest is scheduled in a week.

