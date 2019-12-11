A Strong Earthquake Shook Japan
Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan, 580 kilometers from Tokyo, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The quake was registered at 05:17 GMT. The epicentre was at a depth of 54 kilometers.
Information on possible casualties and damage was not received, no tsunami threat was issued.
