A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Turkey
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 11, 2019, Wednesday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0

An 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul at around 11:14 pm local time. The quake was short, but it was felt in the Asian part of the metropolis.
The quake was registered 40 km from Soma/Manisa.
Apart from Istanbul, the quake was felt in Izmir, Manisa and Bursa.
