A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Turkey

An 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul at around 11:14 pm local time. The quake was short, but it was felt in the Asian part of the metropolis. 

The quake was registered 40 km from Soma/Manisa.

Apart from Istanbul, the quake was felt in Izmir, Manisa and Bursa.

