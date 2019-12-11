Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Fogs
Today, low layered clouds or fog expected in the lowlands and valleys. It will be cloudy in the rest of the country, with light rain showers, more significant rainfall in mountain areas. In the evening, rain will mix with snow in places in the Pre-Balkans and southern Bulgaria. There will be light wind from the northeast, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria.
Highs mostly between 2C and 7C, in areas with lasting fog the temperatures will be without significant daily movement. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)weather forecast.
