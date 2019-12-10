Roxette Vocalist Marie Fredriksson Died at 61
Roxette Swedish singer and vocalist Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.
"It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer.", according to Dimberg Jernberg Management.
Marie Fredriksson formed Roxette in 1986 with Per Gessle. They began their successful career with a series of hits. The most famous of them are "It Must Have Been Love", "Joyride", "Listen To Your Heart" and "The Look".
The Swedish singer left this world on December 9th. The funeral will take place in silence with only Marie’s closest family present.
In 2002, Marie was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor. At that time, doctors gave only a 20% chance for the singer to survive, but she recovered after a long course of treatment.
The Swedish duo put an end to their tours in 2016 due to the singer's health condition.
- » Bulgarian Theater Legend Stoyanka Mutafova Died at the Age of 97
- » Bulgarian Cinema Legend Stefan Danailov Died at the Age of 76
- » The Great-Grandson of Louis Vuitton Died in France
- » Former French President Jacques Chirac Has Died Aged 86
- » Max Wright, Who Played the Father in the 80s Cult Sitcom Alf, Dies
- » Bulgarian Football Legend Dies Aged 77