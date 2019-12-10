President Rumen Radev Held a Meeting with the Club of Ambassadors Speaking Bulgarian

Language is the diplomat’s most powerful weapon, which opens doors to history, culture, people and provides the opportunity to really come to know a given country. This is what President Rumen Radev said, who held a working meeting with diplomatic representatives, members of with the club of ambassadors speaking Bulgarian. The Head of State emphasized that in the year when our country marks 140 years of the establishment of the Bulgarian diplomatic service, such a step is a sign of the foreign diplomats’ motivation to develop even more deeply friendly relations and partnership with Bulgaria, the presidential press office reported.

The meeting was held in the Embassy of Poland in Bulgaria, on whose initiative the club of ambassadors speaking Bulgarian was formed. The talks were attended by 16 accredited to Bulgaria ambassadors, who raised a number of questions regarding the demographic crisis in Bulgaria, the prospects for economic development and the approaches to education, topics of the EU agenda, our country’s support for the Western Balkans’ European prospects, issues related to security and others.