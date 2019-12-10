Bulgaria and Cuba Will Cooperate in the Field of Science

The parameters of a future cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Cuba were discussed at a meeting by BAS Chairman Academician Julian Revalski and Cuban Ambassador to Bulgaria Caridad Yamira Cueto Milián. This was announced by the press center of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Research is to be signed shortly by BAS, the Cuban Academy of Sciences and the University of Havana.

At the meeting, Cuba's ambassador spoke about the areas in which Cuban scientists could work with their Bulgarian counterparts. Cuba has a tradition of working on projects with foreign organizations in the field of medicine and treatment of lung cancer, said Ambassador Caridad Yamira Cueto Milián.

Academician Revalski stressed that signing an agreement with major Cuban scientific institutions will help strengthen direct contacts between scientists from both countries in a number of fields.