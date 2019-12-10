The Missing People after the Volcano Eruption in New Zealand Are Considered Dead

There are no survivors of the volcanic eruption in New Zealand. Five people were killed and eight others were missing, NOVA reported. Police officials said they were also likely killed.

According to official figures, 47 tourists were on the popular small island during the eruption.

“No signs of life have been seen at any point,” police said after rescue helicopters and other aircraft had carried out a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island following the eruption on Monday afternoon. “Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”

"We have photos of the places where the bodies of the dead are likely to be located. We can never be 100% sure, but I would assume that there is no one on the island who survived, "said John Tims, rescue operations commander.