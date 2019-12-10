WhatsApp Stops Support for some Types of Apple and Android Devices

WhatsApp may soon not work on your phone if it is morally outdated and lacks the technical parameters to upgrade your system.

The popular WhatsApp mobile app will stop working on devices using older versions of iOS7 (iPhone) and Android 2.3.7 software

The support will be dropped on December 31st this year, so you still have plenty of time to change your phone.

At the time, it said you could continue using the app but it would not be updated. “Some features may stop functioning at any time,” the company warned.

You won’t be able to use WhatsApp on iOS 7 at all after February 1, 2020. WhatsApp recommends upgrading to a newer Android or iOS device to continue using its service after this date, Cult of Mac reported.