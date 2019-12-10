Maxim Behar's "The Global PR Revolution" is already on the Bulgarian Market

Maxim Behar is a world-renowned public relations expert, award-winning businessman, journalist, diplomat and a former president of the largest and most significant global PR organization, ICCO. Behar is founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company, M3 Communication Group, Inc., declared PR agency of the year in 2018.

After its phenomenal success in the US, Maxim Behar's latest book is already in Bulgaria.

"The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" is on official sale today. The book is being offered by Enthusiast and is among their new titles at the National Book Fair at the National Palace of Culture, which opens today.

This Saturday, December 14, from 12:00 at stand 202 on the 2nd floor in the National Palace of Culture Maxim Behar will sign books in the presence of his publishers and editors.

"The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" is suitable for a very wide range of readers interested in the PR business that has evolved extremely dynamically in recent years - managers, students, PR experts, entrepreneurs or just curious readers who want to enrich their knowledge. The book also contains the opinions of 100 leading PR experts from 65 countries from 6 continents and this fact alone makes it unique because it gives a clear and accurate idea of ​​how this business is developing worldwide.

In The Global PR Revolution, Maxim Behar examines the innovative techniques in the public relations business, focusing on the impact of the Social media, fake news and the importance of the transparency, and makes predictions about the future of this intuitive, ever-changing industry.

The book promises its readers a clearer view of the modern PR reality, which is a prerequisite for successful business solutions.

"The Global PR Revolution" came out in mid-October 2019, and its pre-sales on Amazon, as well as on the online platforms of two of the world's most reputable publishing houses - Simon & Schuster and Barnes & Noble exceeded expectations. Previously, the book was also premiered at the largest international book fair in London - the London Book Fair.

Maxim Behar's latest book The Global PR Revolution reached No. 1 of sales on Amazon in the fields both of Public Relations Sales and Marketing and Career Advices (see screenshots) sections of Amazon.com. It happened just three days after the official launch of the book last week and the book stayed on the top for two weeks.

Publishers are currently negotiating for the publication of the book in the Czech Republic, Israel, Brazil, Vietnam, Greece, Serbia, Romania and many other countries of interest.

The "World PR Revolution" is published by Allworth Press and is exclusively distributed by Simon & Schuster, a publishing company founded in 1924, the winner of 56 Pulitzer Prizes and part of the powerful CBS Corporation.

Here are some authoritative reviews for the book:

Eric Weiner: “When it comes to PR, just enter Maxim Behar.”

“The world is changing. Social media is bringing people together and tearing them apart. It’s hard to know what to believe and who to trust, especially when it comes to the letters ‘PR.’ Enter Maxim Behar. He cuts through the noise and locks in on the signal. He helps us navigate the changes afoot and reminds us that some things—dignity, integrity—remain constant. Best of all, he delivers his message with a light touch that makes The Global PR Revolution a pleasure to read.” — Eric Weiner, New York Times bestselling author of The Geography of Bliss

Francis Ingham: “The book is unparalleled tour d'horizon of PR today and in the years to come.”

“Maxim Behar is one of the most esteemed and famous PR experts of the modern era, and this book is bound to become an indispensable classic for anyone working in or engaging with the PR industry. PR has never been more powerful, but that power needs to be tempered by a constant emphasis on ethical professionalism, and by an awareness of our impact on others. The Global PR Revolution is an unparalleled tour d’horizon of PR today and in the years to come.” — Francis Ingham, PRCA Director General & ICCO Chief Executive

Paul Holmes: “An excellent guide.”

“The pace of change in public relations has never been faster. More important, it will never be this slow again. Understanding the forces driving disruption in our business has never been more critical, and Maxim Behar—who has pioneered these forces in many places in the world as a great professional and also as ICCO President—is an excellent guide.” — Paul Holmes, founder and chair, The Holmes Report

In The Global PR Revolution, the public relations expert Maxim Behar shows readers how to master current approaches, create content that meets a client’s needs, and evolve with ever-changing trends. Enriched with insights from 100 PR leaders worldwide, this authoritative guide discusses topics such as:

- The New Rules of Social Media

- How to Speak the Language of PR

- Modern PR Skills and Tools

- How to Measure Impact

- The Effect of Total Transparency on Businesses

- International Perspectives on the Media

- The Future of the Industry



Behar’s knowledge, experience, and down-to-earth writing style will keep readers engrossed while refining their understanding of public relations. By the time they finish, they’ll be well on their way to becoming experts in the field.

The "The Global PR Revolution" can be purchased right now at the Book Fair at the National Palace of Culture, and at the Greenwich Book Center on bul. "Vitosha" 37. The book can also be ordered from the Enthusiast website - http://www.enthusiast.bg/ , as well as from the book's official website http://www.globalprbook.com/.