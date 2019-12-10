Finland Allocates EUR 3 Million to Educate Children in Syria

The Finnish authorities will provide 3 million euros through The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the education of children in Syria, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.

The funds will be used for schools repairs, to provide psychological assistance, teaching aids and materials, as well as to improve the access to schools for children with disabilities, the statement said.

According to Finland's ambassador to Lebanon, Tarja Fernandez, who is also responsible for Syria-related issues, stated that over two million Syrian children are out of school .

“If a family lives from hand to mouth, children too must work. On the streets, markets or construction sites. The best way to get children from refugee families to school is to support their families. By supporting young people’s vocational education and training, we are offering them a chance for a better future,” said Tarja Fernández

"We cannot lose a whole generation. Over 70,000 Syrian children have gone to school in 2018 thanks to cooperation between Finland and UNICEF," she said. This is a good start. This time our goal is to help disabled children go to school and help their families, the ambassador added.

Since the beginning of the year, Finland has provided humanitarian and development assistance worth 25m euros to Syria and its neighbouring countries receiving Syrian refugees.