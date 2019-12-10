Tourists Will Pay a Tax for a Hotel Stay in Turkey

Tourists in Turkey will pay an additional tax of 2% on hotel accommodation in Turkey. The provision is part of a law signed by the president, published in the official government newsletter Resmi Gazete, FOCUS News Agency reported.

From April 1st to the end of 2020, the tax will be 1%. Hotels will need to reflect it in the customer's bills, along with other taxes. The president has the power, by a separate decree, to cut it in half or double it.

The tax will apply to all accommodations, including hotels, motels, apartments, guest houses and campsites. The law will also apply to hotel facilities: amusement parks, water parks, restaurants, et cetera. Student dormitories, guesthouses and holiday homes for students are exempt from tax.