Tourists Will Pay a Tax for a Hotel Stay in Turkey

Business » TOURISM | December 10, 2019, Tuesday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tourists Will Pay a Tax for a Hotel Stay in Turkey www.pixabay.com

Tourists in Turkey will pay an additional tax of 2% on hotel accommodation in Turkey. The provision is part of a law signed by the president, published in the official government newsletter Resmi Gazete, FOCUS News Agency reported.

From April 1st to the end of 2020, the tax will be 1%. Hotels will need to reflect it in the customer's bills, along with other taxes. The president has the power, by a separate decree, to cut it in half or double it.

The tax will apply to all accommodations, including hotels, motels, apartments, guest houses and campsites. The law will also apply to hotel facilities: amusement parks, water parks, restaurants, et cetera. Student dormitories, guesthouses and holiday homes for students are exempt from tax.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, tax, hotel, stay
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria