8 People still Missing after New Zealand Volcano Eruption

Eight people remain missing a day after a volcano in New Zealand erupted and killed 5 people, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in the city of Whakatane, located near the volcanic White Island Isle that several people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said there are tourists from Australia, the United States, UK, China and Malaysia among the injured.

A police spokesman said 31 people were admitted to the hospital. He confirmed that five people were killed.

