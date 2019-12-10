8 People still Missing after New Zealand Volcano Eruption
World | December 10, 2019, Tuesday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Eight people remain missing a day after a volcano in New Zealand erupted and killed 5 people, Reuters reported.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in the city of Whakatane, located near the volcanic White Island Isle that several people were in hospital in critical condition.
She said there are tourists from Australia, the United States, UK, China and Malaysia among the injured.
A police spokesman said 31 people were admitted to the hospital. He confirmed that five people were killed.
- » A Military Aircraft with 38 People on Board Disappeared in Chile
- » Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: EU Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania Shouldn't be Delayed
- » Johnson to Introduce 3 Types of Work Visas for Foreigners on the Island
- » China with Drastic Measures: Removes all Foreign Computer Technology
- » Erdogan: Muslim Countries Need to Provide Better Living Conditions
- » Bulgaria Ranks 52nd out of 189 Countries in the Human Development Index