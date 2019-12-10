A Code Yellow Warning for Fog in Place for 13 Regions in Bulgaria

A Code Yellow warning for fog has been issued for 13 Bulgarian regions on 10 December, the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology (NIMH) said in its website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Sofia city, Sofia district, Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo.

The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous. It is recommended that people be aware of large areas of fog, which could be thick in places. Outdoor activities could be impeded. Airport closures or flight delays, difficult driving conditions and longer travel times can be expected.

Picture Source: NIMH