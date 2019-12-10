The largest book forum in the country - Sofia International Book Fair starts today.

More than 160 National publishing houses, as well as foreign exhibitors, display their literary production and exchange views during the 6 days event, which takes place in The National Palace of Culture – the home of the book fair since 1993.

The book fair will be accompanied by a rich cultural program, which also includes the seventh edition of the Sofia Literary Festival.

This year, the international section is dedicated to the diversity of French-language literature.

The 47th edition of Sofia International Book Fair will take place from December 10, 2019, until December 16, 2019, at The National Palace of Culture, Sofia.