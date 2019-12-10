A Military Aircraft with 38 People on Board Disappeared in Chile

A Chilean military transport aircraft carrying 38 people on board has disappeared on its way to Antarctica.

The Chilean Air Force has announced that 7 hours after losing contact with the machine, there is no alternative but an accident because the plane did not land at any airport in the region and would not have enough fuel to stay in the any longer.

It's probably a plane crash.

The Hercules C130 took off from the southern city of Punta Arenas at 16:55 local time to a military base on Antarctica's King George Island.

An hour later, operators lost lost contact. The plane was heading to the island in order to provide logistical support to the military base. There were 17 crew members and 21 passengers on board.

No problems were reported before the plane disappeared. King George is the largest of the Southern Isles. Livingston Island, on which the Bulgarian base is located, is part of the same archipelago.

