38 People Injured in Road Accidents for the Past 24 Hours
Thirty-eight people were injured in road accidents yesterday, the Interior Ministry reported.
A total of 20 crashes have occurred in the territory, with no casualties.
In Sofia, there were 41 registered accidents, one of them - serious. One person injured.
Due to fog, visibility was reduced to 50 m in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, in the Roman and Krivodol districts, in the Sofia region - from km 0 to km 6 of Trakia Motorway, from km 0 to km 9 of Struma Motorway, as and up to 100 m in the Bankya area.
