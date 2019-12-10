38 People Injured in Road Accidents for the Past 24 Hours

Bulgaria: 38 People Injured in Road Accidents for the Past 24 Hours

Thirty-eight people were injured in road accidents yesterday, the Interior Ministry reported.

A total of 20 crashes have occurred in the territory, with no casualties.

In Sofia, there were 41 registered accidents, one of them - serious. One person injured.

Due to fog, visibility was reduced to 50 m in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, in the Roman and Krivodol districts, in the Sofia region - from km 0 to km 6 of Trakia Motorway, from km 0 to km 9 of Struma Motorway, as and up to 100 m in the Bankya area.

