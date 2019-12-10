Thick Fog and Dangerous Air Pollution in Sofia on December 9

Authorities say that air pollution in Sofia on December 9 reached dangerous levels. There was thick fog, high content of fine dust particles and the danger of increase in acute respiratory diseases. According to the data of the Sofia Municipality, there was excess of fine particulates above 50 micrograms per cubic metre today, at different hours of the day, in the areas of Mladost, Nadezhda, Pavlovo and Hippodruma. The municipality did not introduce a green ticket and free parking, and recommended the use of public transport. Mayor Fandakova demanded that burning of waste be incriminated, BNT reported.

Yesterday, there was pollution with fine particulate matter of more than 50 micrograms per cubic metre in the residential districts of Nadezhda, Pavlovo, Hipodruma and Mladost. The pollution in Nadezhda was the highest, about three times above the norm, This is shown by the daily average data from the website of the Sofia Municipality.

The measures of the municipality include waste incineration checks. The sanctions are now fines that no one pays, so tomorrow a group of GERB MPs will submit a proposal to criminalize this activity.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: National Assembly should adopt incrimination of waste incineration, because over the last week more than 60 open-air waste incineration checks were conducted and over 20 penalties were issued, but they do no work.

And more - municipal tenants will have a total ban on waste incineration. Car taxes are increasing in their environmental component. Introduction of eco-stickers is discussed so that car pollutants do not enter the city centre. Money for street washing is also increasing.

