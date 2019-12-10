Today is the International Human Rights Day
We celebrate International Human Rights Day.
Human Rights Day commemorates the 10 December 1948 adoption by the UN General Assembly of the landmark Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims the inalienable rights of all people, the UN reported.
It is an annual reminder that everyone is entitled to all civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, social origin, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any other status.
In Sofia, the event will be followed by an Open Day at the Ombudsman's Institution.
