Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
Today, the clouds will increase from the west and it will rain late into the evening in southwest areas. The east will remain mostly sunny; fog expected throughout the day in lowlands and valleys. Fairly calm in eastern Bulgaria, with light south wind.
Maximum temperatures between 7C and 12C, lower in areas with lasting fog. Atmospheric pressure is below the monthly average and will remain unchanged.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
