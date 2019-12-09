Code Yellow Warning for Fog in 5 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for fog has been issued for five Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology (NIMH) said in its website. The forecast was issued at 11:25 am

The warning is in place for the regions of Sofia - city, Sofia - district, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik.

The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous. It is recommended that people be aware of large areas of fog, which could be thick in places. Outdoor activities could be impeded. Airport closures or flight delays, difficult driving conditions and longer travel times can be expected.

