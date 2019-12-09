Johnson to Introduce 3 Types of Work Visas for Foreigners on the Island

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will introduce three types of work visas if he wins the upcoming December 12th parliamentary elections.

The first category of visas - "exceptional talent" - will be issued to scientists, geniuses from start-ups and people who will contribute to the growth of the UK economy. Such visas will be issued to prima ballerinas and first violinists, Johnson explains in an interview with the Sunday Times. Such people will not be required to have a job offer in the country, and their visas will be issued promptly.

The second category would be for skilled workers such as NHS staff to travel to the country when they have a job lined up.

The third type of visa is intended for unskilled workers for short-term work that does not require qualification, such as seasonal workers in agriculture.

The Prime Minister explained under those visas, “there is no pathway to residency.”, PoliticsHome reported

Johnson explains that the system will be organized in an Australian-style.

Following the innovation, Britain will remain "open to the world", despite the expected reduction in the number of migrants arriving in the country.

“It’s not raising the drawbridge or slamming the door, far from it. It’s keeping Britain open to the world but open to the whole world and in a fair way,” Johnson told the Sunday Times.

These changes are also intended to extend the powers of the Migration Advisory Committee.

The early elections will take place on December 12th.