Erdogan: Muslim Countries Need to Provide Better Living Conditions

Bulgaria: Erdogan: Muslim Countries Need to Provide Better Living Conditions www.pixabay.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Muslim countries to provide better living conditions for people by improving economic stability and prosperity. This is possible if everyone follows the Islamic principle of helping the needy, Sabah writes.

Speaking at a meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Erdogan stressed that Muslim countries are not working hard enough for their citizens.

21% of the population living in the OIC Member States, which equates to around 350 million Muslims, is trying to survive in extreme poverty. Muslim countries should seek more and openly discuss these issues, Erdogan said.

He noted that the difference between the richest Muslim and the poorest country is about 200 times:

