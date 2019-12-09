Bulgaria Ranks 52nd out of 189 Countries in the Human Development Index

Bulgaria is among the countries with a very high level of human development.

Bulgaria ranks 52nd with a score of 0.812 in the list of 189 countries on the Human Development Index. This is stated in the Human Development Report for 2019 prepared by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which characterizes human development in the world on the basis of the 2018 indicators.

By this indicator Bulgaria is among the leading Balkan countries. Only Slovenia (24th), Cyprus (31st), Greece (32nd) and Croatia (46th) are ahead of Bulgaria. Montenegro, and Romania rank immediately after Bulgaria and Turkey is 59th. These three countries are also in the group with a very high level of human development.

Serbia leads the group in the second category of human development countries. It is 63rd with a score of 0.799.

The Human Development Report is an independent report of the United Nations Development Program prepared by leading global scientists and experts in the field of development and cooperation.

The country with the highest human development index in 2019, as in the past, is Norway (0.954), followed by Switzerland (0.946), Ireland (0.943), Germany and Hong Kong (0.939 each).