Scientists Have Discovered a New Kind of Dinosaur

The team of Juan Pablo Suarez from the University of Ecuador in Loja has announced that he has discovered a new type of dinosaur that has never been described before, France Press reported.

The prehistoric animal was named Yamanasaurus lojaensis in the name of the excavation area - Yamanas, and at the site of the discovery - Loja. The bones of the animal were discovered in southern Ecuador, some 50 kilometers from the border with Peru.

This is the first find of dinosaur remains in Ecuador. According to the analysis, it is a titanosaurus. Animals of this group are large in size. The skeleton was not complete, but it was sufficient to restore and describe the anatomy of the animal. The dinosaur had short and thick bones, up to six meters long with a height of between 2 and 3 meters.