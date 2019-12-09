There are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Volcanic Eruption in New Zealand

Bulgaria: There are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Volcanic Eruption in New Zealand www.pixabay.com

There are currently no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in the eruption of the White Island volcano in New Zealand, as well as in relation with the complicated climatic conditions of the South Island and the capital Wellington. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information from the Bulgarian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, accredited to New Zealand, torrential rains have led to the closure of highways and roads, as well as interruptions in communications.

The Bulgaria mission in Canberra is in constant contact with local authorities.

We recommend Bulgarian citizens residing in New Zealand or traveling to the country to get informed of the current situation from the following sites:

https://westcoastemergency.govt.nz/

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

If necessary, our compatriots can contact the Canberra Embassy at the following telephone numbers: +612 62 86 97 00, +614 38 00 51 87.

