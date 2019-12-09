Turkey Returns 11 Jihadists to France
Turkish authorities have deported 11 French jihadists to France as part of a campaign to repatriate terrorists from the Islamic State group, BTA reported.
After they arrive in France, the deportees are expected to be brought to justice in cases of involvement with a terrorist organization.
In early November, Turkey began repatriating Islamic State (ID) detainees held in Turkey's prisons or migration centers.
In recent weeks, Turkish authorities have also detained several dozen jihadist fighters. These actions were intensified following the announcement of the liquidation of IDA chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
