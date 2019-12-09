4 not so Popular Ski Runs in Bulgaria

The winter sports season is already in full swing and we are sure that many of you are eager to get into the snowy adventures.

We decided to pick some not so popular places for you to practice winter sports.

Here they are:

1. Tsigov Chark

If you are a beginner skier or snowboarder, Tsigov Chark is the place for you. The ski run is tucked away in the Rhodope mountains. Batak and Velingrad are located very close to the resort of the same name, so you can combine skiing along with a tour in the two cities and sightseeing nearby. We also recommend stopping by the Batak Dam, which is fabulous during the winter season.

2. The ski run at the Hotel Complex Zdravets complex

Less than 30km from Plovdiv there is a true ski kingdom - the ski run at the Hotel Complex Zdravets. Besides being very close to the city and in the heart of the Rhodope Mountains, the ski run also offers an opportunity for night skiing. The place is extremely convenient, so after the ride you can indulge in rest and delicious meals in the complex.

3. Kartala

The little known area Kartala is located near Blagoevgrad and is suitable for both children and adults, as well as experienced and beginners. The cable car to the ski run and the two tow-lifts allow you to spend all day on the slopes of Rila Mountain. It's definitely worth a visit if you haven't already.

4. Beklemeto

Beklemeto Ski Resort is located near the town of Troyan and is in the heart of the Balkan Mountains. The location is more than good, there are also some winter sports competitions in the surroundings. There are many places when you can to stay near the three ski runs at the resort - from small and cozy villas to hotel spas. In other words, there is something for everyone.

The article was originally published on Peika.bg.