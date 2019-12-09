Trump Has Urged the World Bank to Stop Lending Money to China
US President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending money to China, BTA quoted Reuters as saying.
This is his second strike on Beijing at a time when the two sides are continuing negotiations on a trade deal.
“Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don’t, they create it. STOP!”, Trump wrote on Twitter.
