The First Hybrids between a Pig and a Monkey were Born in China

The first hybrids between a pig and a monkey were born in China.

However, the success rate was significantly low as only 10 piglets were born from more than 4,000 implanted in sows, Express.co UK reports.

The piglets' hearts, livers and lungs had DNA from long-tailed macaques.

Only two of the ten born piglets survived - the other eight died in the lab after the first week.

