15 People Were Killed during Protests in Baghdad

Iraqi security and health officials said unidentified gunmen fired shots at protesters at the Khilani square in Baghdad, killing 15 people and injuring dozens, the Associated Press reported. At least two of those killed are police officers.

The sources wished to remain anonymous.

Protesters fled to nearby Tahrir Square and mosques to hide from the attackers. The attack comes a day after 13 people were injured in a series of suspected knife attacks in Tahrir Square.

Supreme Iraqi Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani today called for a new government to be formed within the timeframe and without outside intervention. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last week. There is a 15-day deadline for parliament to nominate a new prime minister.

Al Sistani said Shiite clerics would not participate in the government formation process.