Landslide Blocked Hundreds of Tourists in New Zealand (VIDEO)

At least 950 tourists have been disconnected from the world in the New Zealand city of Franz Josef because of the collapse of the earth mass caused by the heavy rainfall, according to the Stuff portal, quoted by BGNES.

The Ministry of foreign affairs said it had established contact with the tourists, who have been stranded by flooding and landslides that some fear may take months to clear, The Guardian reported.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith reports that food and water deliveries were being arranged for those who were stuck. According to him, transport communications won’t be restored until Friday. It will take about 6 weeks for the road to be recovered.

Heavy rains in the region have been a fact since Friday. Due to inclement weather, there are landslides in various parts, which have led to interruptions in the power supply.