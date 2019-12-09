Earthquake in Italy
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 9, 2019, Monday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered tonight at 03.37 am 2 km from Galliano in the Italian region of Tuscany.
There is no information about the victims.
Authorities report demolished buildings and disruption to railways.
- » Landslide Blocked Hundreds of Tourists in New Zealand (VIDEO)
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today
- » Three Earthquakes Registered in Greece
- » Another Earthquake in Albania
- » Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate Have Carried Out Inspections of Sources of Air Pollution
- » 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Crete