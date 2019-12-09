Volcano Erupts in New Zealand, Tourists are Missing (VIDEO)

Hundreds of tourists were near New Zealand's island when a volcano erupted there, the Associated Press reported, citing country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some people have been injured and others are still missing.

The volcano began erupting at 2.30pm local time on Monday. White Island is located about 50 km off the North Shore's eastern coast and is often frequented by tourists.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were "a number" of tourists on or around the island, both from New Zealand and overseas.

"I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who have loved ones at the island at that time - and I can assure them police are doing everything they can," she said.

According to her, there seems to be no danger to people in coastal areas distant from the volcano.

Smoke from the eruption is also visible from the continental part, and the National Emergency Response Agency has warned that some areas may be affected by the burning ash.

According to local media, there were many people around and on the island.

The island's volcano is one of the most active in New Zealand. Twelve people died on the island in 1914, when sulfur was obtained from it. Part of the volcano's crater has collapsed and the collapse has destroyed the mining village and the mine itself.

The White Island is also known as Whakaari.