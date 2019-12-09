Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today
It will be mostly sunny today, but some places in lowlands and valleys will be foggy for most of the day.
It will be a fairly calm day, light south wind forecast in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 7C and 12C, lower in areas with lasting fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop; it will be below average for the month.
This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.