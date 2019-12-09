Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 9, 2019, Monday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today, but some places in lowlands and valleys will be foggy for most of the day.

It will be a fairly calm day, light south wind forecast in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 7C and 12C, lower in areas with lasting fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop; it will be below average for the month.

This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria