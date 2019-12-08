Three Earthquakes Registered in Greece

Crete Island was hit by a third earthquake today with a magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale, according to preliminary estimates by the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The quake was registered at 5 pm and the epicentre was recordet 28 kilometers southwest of the city of Sfakia, south of Crete at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No damage is reported.

Earlier in the day, two more earthquakes of magnitude 4 and 3.5, respectively, on the Richter Scale shook the island.

