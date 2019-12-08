The Greece-Bulgaria Intersystem Gas Connection Was Ratified

Business | December 8, 2019, Sunday // 17:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Greece-Bulgaria Intersystem Gas Connection Was Ratified www.pixabay.com

On December 6, the Bulgarian Parliament will ratify the Guarantee Agreement between Bulgaria and the European Investment Bank (EIB) concerning a contract of October 10 between the Bank and the Bulgarian Energy Holding to finance the project for Greece-Bulgaria Intersystem Gas Connection. A loan of nearly EUR 110 million is enviaged, BNT quoted BGNES.

The intersystem gas connection between Bulgaria and Greece is a project that is included in the seven most important priorities of the European Union. The grace period for the principal is projected to be up to 7 years and the repayment period of the loan is up to 25 years. Ratification is also a precondition for the entry into force of the contract and the absorption of the credit.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greece-Bulgaria Intersystem Gas Connection, parliament, ratify
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria