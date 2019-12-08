More than 30 People Died in a Fire in India

At least 34 people were killed today in a fire at a building in the Grain Market in Delhi, medical sources said.

Another 15 people have been admitted to hospital with burns and respiratory problems due to smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.

The fire was extinguished with the help of 25 fire trucks. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fifty-six people were evacuated, the fire service said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims' relatives. "The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy." he wrote on Twitter.