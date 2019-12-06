More than 75% of Households Have Internet Access

75.1% of households in Bulgaria have access to the internet in their homes. In the last ten years alone, there has been an increase of 42.0 percentage points, according to the NSI in a survey on the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in households, conducted in 2019.

At the same time, one quarter (24.5%) have never used the internet, and over the past ten years, their relative share has doubled.

People mainly use a mobile connection through the network of mobile telephone operators (64.0%) and a fixed cable connection (57.8%). This year, the highest relative share of households with Internet access is the Southwestern region (77.8%) and the lowest is the Northwestern region (70.8%). Households with children make more active use of the global network, with as many as 90.5% of them having access to the Internet, compared to 70.0% for households without children.

In 2019, 24.8% of households do not have internet access in their homes. Half of them (or 50.3%) think that they do not need it (not useful, interesting, etc.), while 41.9% cite lack of internet knowledge and skills as the main reason, and according to 24,3% of the respondents, access costs are too high, the NSI study shows.