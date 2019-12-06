Police Took Down a Drug Trafficking Network in Europe, 11 Arrested

Police in several European countries have arrested 11 Dutch people and seized a significant amount of drugs after a year-long investigation into a criminal organization operating across Europe, France Press reported.

"The national authorities of Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK and Norway, with the active support of Eurojust, have taken down an organised crime group (OCG) involved in drug trafficking." the European judicial cooperation body announced today.

Police suspect that the drugs were transported by truck, along with legal cargo, from Spain into the Netherlands, and redistributed to other countries., according to Eurojust.

4 tonnes of hashish, 200 kg of amphetamines, 64 kg of cocaine, 45 kg of MDMA, and 25 kg of heroin were seized.

A transport company based in the Netherlands was also involved in the traffic.

Following a yearlong investigation, coordinated arrests were conducted. 11 Dutch have been arrested across Europe. Another 50 suspects were charged in Norway as an expansion of the Eurojust case.