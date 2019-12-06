PM Borissov: Mariya Gabriel's Responsibilities in the EC are in Line with Some of the Key Priorities of the Cabinet

At a meeting in the Council of Ministers with the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that her new responsibilities in the EC were not only a high recognition for Bulgaria, but they were also in line with some of the key priorities of his cabinet.

Noting that she perceived her new portfolio as a commissioner as a huge honor, Maria Gabriel said that she and her team would seek solutions to the serious challenges Europe was now faced with, focusing primarily on the benefits for European citizens, BNR reported.