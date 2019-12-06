PM Borissov: Mariya Gabriel's Responsibilities in the EC are in Line with Some of the Key Priorities of the Cabinet

Politics | December 6, 2019, Friday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: Mariya Gabriel's Responsibilities in the EC are in Line with Some of the Key Priorities of the Cabinet Facebook/boykoborissov

At a meeting in the Council of Ministers with the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that her new responsibilities in the EC were not only a high recognition for Bulgaria, but they were also in line with some of the key priorities of his cabinet.

Noting that she perceived her new portfolio as a commissioner as a huge honor, Maria Gabriel said that she and her team would seek solutions to the serious challenges Europe was now faced with, focusing primarily on the benefits for European citizens, BNR reported.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Mariya Gabriel, key priorities, responsibilities, EC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria