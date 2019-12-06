Gas Explosion in a Residential Building in Slovakia, there Are Casualties

A gas explosion took place today in a 13-floor residential building in the town of Prešov, Eastern Slovakia, BTA reported.

According to preliminary data, there are casualties and their number is being determined.

The blast took place between the 10th and 13th floors.

According to the radio, there is a danger of the building to collapse.

A state of emergency has been declared.

Firefighters, ambulance teams and rescuers are on site.