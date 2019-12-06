Death Toll from a Migrant Boat Capsizing Off Mauritania Rises to 63

The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing off Mauritania has risen to 63, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.

The Coast Guard found five more bodies in the water.

This is one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year as young Africans try to reach Europe.

Search and rescue operations continue along the coast near the northern city of Nouadhibou.

At least 83 survivors have been able to swim to shore across the stormy sea after their boat capsized. The vessel, which carried about 150 migrants, including children, was on the high seas for nearly a week.

They tried to reach the Spanish Canary Islands but diverted to Mauritania because of the depletion of fuel and food supplies.

Most of the migrants were from the Gambia, although there are six Senegalese survivors.