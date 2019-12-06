Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate Have Carried Out Inspections of Sources of Air Pollution

Implementing the measures set out in the Air Quality Management Programme of the Sofia Municipality, teams of the Sofia Inspectorate have carried out inspections of sites with potential sources of pollution, said the municipality's press office.

This week, a total of 33 construction sites, 21 automobile repair shops, tyre replacement shops, and upholstery workshops have been inspected.

Together with experts from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Sofia, the teams carried out four inspections at waste paper, cardboard and plastics collection centres. Inspections include the manner of heating and unregulated combustion of waste. Five production sites were also inspected.