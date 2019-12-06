4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Crete

December 6, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Crete www.pixabay.com

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was registered today at 10:45 am on the island of Crete, according to the European Seismological Institute.

The epicentre was 321 km south of Athens at a depth of 2 km.

There is no information about casualties and destruction.

