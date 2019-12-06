4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Crete
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 6, 2019, Friday // 13:15| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was registered today at 10:45 am on the island of Crete, according to the European Seismological Institute.
The epicentre was 321 km south of Athens at a depth of 2 km.
There is no information about casualties and destruction.
- » Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate Have Carried Out Inspections of Sources of Air Pollution
- » Weather Forecast: Foggy in Plains and Valleys before Noon, Mostly Sunny in other Areas
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny but Cold
- » What We Need to Do in order to Get Europe Back on Track to Achieve its 2030 and 2050 Goals?
- » The EU Won't Be Able to Meet its Environmental Targets by 2020
- » Typhoon Kammuri Is Raging in the Philippines, 9 People Were Killed