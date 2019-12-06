Bulgarian Theater Legend Stoyanka Mutafova Died at the Age of 97
At the age of 97, the legend of Bulgarian theater and cinema Stoyanka Mutafova died. During her career, she starred in over 53 theatrical plays and 25 films. She was famous as Ms. Natural Disaster.
Stoyanka Mutafova was born on February 2, 1922 in Sofia.
She was an official applicant for a Guinness Book of World Record as the actress with the longest active professional career. At the age of 94 in 2016, she toured the theater halls in major cities of the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, UK and Germany.
Stoyanka Mutafova is the first Bulgarian actress to receive a honorable mention certificate from the Diana Memorial Fund. She will be noted for her exceptional contribution to the theater art.
- » Bulgarian Cinema Legend Stefan Danailov Died at the Age of 76
- » The Great-Grandson of Louis Vuitton Died in France
- » Former French President Jacques Chirac Has Died Aged 86
- » Max Wright, Who Played the Father in the 80s Cult Sitcom Alf, Dies
- » Bulgarian Football Legend Dies Aged 77
- » The Vocalist of Gravity Co, Yavor Zahariev Passed Away