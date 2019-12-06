The Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Had Begun Hormonal Treatment to Change Gender

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had begun hormonal treatment, Gazeta.Ru wrote.

13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt has started taking drugs as a step towards gender change. The actors' daughter also dresses like a boy and cuts her hair short. She has already changed her name and is officially named John.

Although they split up, Jolie and Pitt have announced they support their child's decision.

She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers. Neither Brad nor I want to tell her how to act or feel. She has to find her own place,' said Jolie.