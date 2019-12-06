The Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Had Begun Hormonal Treatment to Change Gender

Society | December 6, 2019, Friday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Had Begun Hormonal Treatment to Change Gender novinite.bg

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had begun hormonal treatment, Gazeta.Ru wrote.

13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt has started taking drugs as a step towards gender change. The actors' daughter also dresses like a boy and cuts her hair short. She has already changed her name and is officially named John.

Although they split up, Jolie and Pitt have announced they support their child's decision.

She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers. Neither Brad nor I want to tell her how to act or feel. She has to find her own place,' said Jolie.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter, hormonal therapy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria