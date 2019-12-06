Polish Customs Officers Seized Cocaine for Half a Billion Euro in Poland

Polish customs officers seized a record nearly two tonnes of cocaine worth half a billion dollars, the largest amount seized in the country in 30 years, according to BGNES.

The cocaine was possibly destined for sale across Europe, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday.

"This is the largest attempt at drug smuggling in the last 30 years," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw, adding that the street value of the drugs amounts to about two billion zlotys (470 million euros or 522 million dollars).

Police say four Colombians, one Iranian living in Germany and two Poles have been arrested for drug trafficking so far.

The cocaine was mixed with chalk, in a shipping container in the northern Polish port of Gdynia.

Police said they also found a sophisticated lab in Western Poland linked to the same gang.